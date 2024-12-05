Muhammad Ousts Noah: The Reigning Name of Baby Boys in England and Wales

In a fresh turn of trends for 2023, Muhammad has emerged as the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales, surpassing former favorite Noah, as revealed by official statistics recently.

Since 2016, the name Muhammad has been consistently ranked within the top ten, securing the second position last year, while Oliver has now replaced George in the third spot, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Interestingly, celebrity culture continues to leave its mark on naming choices, with influences seen from high-profile families like the Kardashians and pop music stars, leading to an uptick in unique names such as Reign, Saint, and Billie. Meanwhile, traditional royal names like Charles, George, and Harry are witnessing a decline in popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)