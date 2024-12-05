Left Menu

Muhammad Ousts Noah: The Reigning Name of Baby Boys in England and Wales

In 2023, Muhammad became the most popular baby boy's name in England and Wales, surpassing Noah, while Olivia, Amelia, and Isla remained the top choices for girls. Celebrity influence was noted on naming trends, with royal names like Charles, George, and Harry seeing a decline in popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:02 IST
Muhammad Ousts Noah: The Reigning Name of Baby Boys in England and Wales
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a fresh turn of trends for 2023, Muhammad has emerged as the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales, surpassing former favorite Noah, as revealed by official statistics recently.

Since 2016, the name Muhammad has been consistently ranked within the top ten, securing the second position last year, while Oliver has now replaced George in the third spot, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Interestingly, celebrity culture continues to leave its mark on naming choices, with influences seen from high-profile families like the Kardashians and pop music stars, leading to an uptick in unique names such as Reign, Saint, and Billie. Meanwhile, traditional royal names like Charles, George, and Harry are witnessing a decline in popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024