Left Menu

New 'Harry Potter' Series to Begin Filming at Iconic Leavesden Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery's new 'Harry Potter' series starts filming this summer at Leavesden Studios. Over 32,000 children audition for lead roles. With Mark Mylod and Francesca Gardiner at the helm, the series pledges diverse casting and deeper character exploration, set to air over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:59 IST
New 'Harry Potter' Series to Begin Filming at Iconic Leavesden Studios
Harry potter series (Photo/@t22felton/@rupertgrint). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to commence filming its eagerly awaited 'Harry Potter' series this summer at Leavesden Studios, the storied site of the original film productions, according to Variety. At a recent presentation at the Warner Bros. Discovery headquarters in London, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod provided insights into the series, emphasizing both anticipation and dedication.

The series' casting process has seen unprecedented participation, with over 32,000 children auditioning for lead roles. Up to 1,000 audition tapes are reviewed daily in this remarkable search. Though final casting decisions have yet to be announced, selected candidates will join workshops starting January. The production team is devoted to accurately portraying characters' canonical ages, with notable examples including Severus Snape, poised to be played by Paapa Essiedu in his 30s, and James and Lily Potter depicted at age 21, reflecting their demises' historic context. Director Mylod expressed a commitment to casting highly skilled U.K. theater actors for adult roles while introducing fresh faces among the young cast.

The decade-spanning series promises to delve deeper into character development and to expand on Hogwarts' renowned settings. Francesca Gardiner shared her enthusiasm for exploring more of Hogwarts, including the lives of its staff. Officially announced in April, the series will debut an entirely new ensemble and has made commitments to inclusive and diverse casting. While casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione remains undisclosed, Variety suggests Mark Rylance is being considered for the role of Dumbledore.

Alongside the 'Harry Potter' series news, the presentation unveiled glimpses of other upcoming projects, such as 'The White Lotus' Season 3, 'The Last of Us' Season 2, and the 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024