New 'Harry Potter' Series to Begin Filming at Iconic Leavesden Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to commence filming its eagerly awaited 'Harry Potter' series this summer at Leavesden Studios, the storied site of the original film productions, according to Variety. At a recent presentation at the Warner Bros. Discovery headquarters in London, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod provided insights into the series, emphasizing both anticipation and dedication.

The series' casting process has seen unprecedented participation, with over 32,000 children auditioning for lead roles. Up to 1,000 audition tapes are reviewed daily in this remarkable search. Though final casting decisions have yet to be announced, selected candidates will join workshops starting January. The production team is devoted to accurately portraying characters' canonical ages, with notable examples including Severus Snape, poised to be played by Paapa Essiedu in his 30s, and James and Lily Potter depicted at age 21, reflecting their demises' historic context. Director Mylod expressed a commitment to casting highly skilled U.K. theater actors for adult roles while introducing fresh faces among the young cast.

The decade-spanning series promises to delve deeper into character development and to expand on Hogwarts' renowned settings. Francesca Gardiner shared her enthusiasm for exploring more of Hogwarts, including the lives of its staff. Officially announced in April, the series will debut an entirely new ensemble and has made commitments to inclusive and diverse casting. While casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione remains undisclosed, Variety suggests Mark Rylance is being considered for the role of Dumbledore.

Alongside the 'Harry Potter' series news, the presentation unveiled glimpses of other upcoming projects, such as 'The White Lotus' Season 3, 'The Last of Us' Season 2, and the 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.'

