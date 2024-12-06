Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor rocks casual look at Mumbai Airport, poses with fans

Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Friday morning, was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport looking cool as always.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:37 IST
Shraddha Kapoor rocks casual look at Mumbai Airport, poses with fans
Shraddha Kapoor spotted at airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shraddha Kapoor turned heads with her casual yet trendy look as she arrived at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. For the airport look, Shraddha opted for a black oversized sweatshirt with bold graphic prints, paired with brown trousers. To add a chic vibe to her look, the actress carried a small black handbag with minimal makeup.

Shraddha not only posed for the paps stationed outside but also paused to click pictures with fans. Meanwhile, on the acting front, she is basking in the success of her film 'Stree 2', which also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana among others.

It was released on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle."#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote. Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Recently, at one of the media summits, Shraddha shared that she got a lovely congratulatory wish from Tabu post 'Stree 2' success. "Tabu ma'am called me... She had most amazing things to say me on phone. She even sent me a personalised perfume with Stree written on it. She made me feel empowered and made me feel proud of myself," she shared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

