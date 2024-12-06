"I love doing life with you": Ananya Panday's birthday wish for Navya is all things love

Actor Ananya Panday penned a sweet birthday wish for her close friend and entrepreneur Navya Nanda. Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped an adorable picture with Navya and captioned it, "Happy birthday to the best girl ever (red heart emoji). I love doing life with you @navyananda love you partner (red heart emoji)."

Shanaya Kapoor also extended her best wishes to Navya. She uploaded a beautiful picture with Navya. In the snap, Shanaya could be seen donning a white ethnic outfit, while the entrepreneur sported a crop top and skirt.

"Happy birthday to the best. Love u navlo. @navyananda," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She is also known for hosting a podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

On the other hand, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'. In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Prior to 'CTRL', Ananya delivered a successful performance in the 'Call Me Bae' series. Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.

While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them. " (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

In the coming months, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space in a new romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil' with Lakshya. (ANI)

