Bhajan Singer's Ordeal: Attack Unveils Underlying Enmity

A bhajan singer from Punjab, Lakvinder Surjit Singh, was attacked in Navi Mumbai. Nearly a dozen people were booked after intercepting his vehicle and assaulting him. The attack is allegedly due to his support to the kin of a man killed in 2017. The police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Navi Mumbai, a 45-year-old bhajan singer from Punjab was violently attacked, an official revealed on Saturday. The victim, Lakvinder Surjit Singh from Gurdaspur, faced the ordeal on the Panvel-Sion road in Vashi on Friday evening while heading to Mumbai airport.

The attackers, reportedly unhappy with Singh's backing of a victim's family from a 2017 incident, intercepted his vehicle. They used an iron rod and a sickle in the assault, leaving Singh badly injured. Among the suspects, identified were Happy Singh, 35, and Jaspal Singh, 42.

The assailants also threatened Singh with firearms, abandoning him at the crime scene. Police have registered cases against nearly a dozen individuals for unlawful assembly, confinement, and assault. The investigation is ongoing to track down all suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

