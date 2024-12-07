Omar Abdullah Launches 'Raabita' Initiative to Bridge Government-Citizen Gap

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched 'Raabita', a platform designed to enhance direct communication between the government and the public. This inaugural public interaction took place at the Public Services and Outreach Office.

The newly established office signifies a committed government effort to address public grievances and strengthen connections with citizens. Omar Abdullah highlighted the importance of Raabita in fostering healthy government-citizen relationships.

During the inaugural session, Abdullah met with 15 delegations from various social, cultural, and professional sectors. Discussions focused on economic challenges, cultural preservation, employment, and development, emphasizing the region's cultural heritage and the need for continued social welfare initiatives.

