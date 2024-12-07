Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Launches 'Raabita' Initiative to Bridge Government-Citizen Gap

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a new office named 'Raabita' to foster direct communication with citizens. The office aims to address public grievances and support cultural preservation and social welfare, as discussed with 15 delegations representing diverse groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:19 IST
Omar Abdullah Launches 'Raabita' Initiative to Bridge Government-Citizen Gap
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched 'Raabita', a platform designed to enhance direct communication between the government and the public. This inaugural public interaction took place at the Public Services and Outreach Office.

The newly established office signifies a committed government effort to address public grievances and strengthen connections with citizens. Omar Abdullah highlighted the importance of Raabita in fostering healthy government-citizen relationships.

During the inaugural session, Abdullah met with 15 delegations from various social, cultural, and professional sectors. Discussions focused on economic challenges, cultural preservation, employment, and development, emphasizing the region's cultural heritage and the need for continued social welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024