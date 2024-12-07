Pope Francis Appoints New Cardinals to Shape Church's Future

On Saturday, Pope Francis inducted a new cohort of 21 cardinals, playing a crucial role in his ongoing reform efforts. Among them are influential figures like a Dominican preacher and a Neapolitan priest. This 10th consistory introduces the largest group of voting-age cardinals in his tenure.

With these appointments, Pope Francis has now shaped 110 of the 140 voting-age cardinals who will someday elect his successor. The ceremony took place in St. Peter's Basilica, despite the Pope sporting a bruise from a recent accident.

The selection reflects the Pope's goal to diversify the church's leadership globally, pulling cardinals from regions like Latin America, Asia, and Africa, signaling a desire to highlight the universality of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)