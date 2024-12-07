Left Menu

Pope Francis Appoints New Cardinals to Shape Church's Future

Pope Francis instated 21 new cardinals, marking his 10th consistory and the largest addition of voting-age cardinals in his pontificate, to reinforce his reform agenda. The diverse selections include many from Latin America and Asia, intending to broaden the church's global representation.

Pope Francis
On Saturday, Pope Francis inducted a new cohort of 21 cardinals, playing a crucial role in his ongoing reform efforts. Among them are influential figures like a Dominican preacher and a Neapolitan priest. This 10th consistory introduces the largest group of voting-age cardinals in his tenure.

With these appointments, Pope Francis has now shaped 110 of the 140 voting-age cardinals who will someday elect his successor. The ceremony took place in St. Peter's Basilica, despite the Pope sporting a bruise from a recent accident.

The selection reflects the Pope's goal to diversify the church's leadership globally, pulling cardinals from regions like Latin America, Asia, and Africa, signaling a desire to highlight the universality of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

