Pope Leo XIV's New Era: A Consistory of Cardinals

Pope Leo XIV has summoned the world’s cardinals for meetings aimed at discussing governance, marking the start of his pontificate. The consistory will occur on January 7-8 after the 2025 Holy Year. Leo seeks input from the Cardinals, contrasting with Pope Francis’s approach of using a smaller advisory team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:31 IST
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has called upon the global community of cardinals for a two-day consistory – the first of its kind under his leadership, paving the way for his pontifical vision.

The Vatican announced this weekend that this significant gathering is set for January 7-8, following the close of the 2025 Holy Year, marking a new direction in church governance.

This assembly will allow Leo to address future plans distinct from his predecessor, Pope Francis, who favored smaller advising groups. No new cardinals will be appointed; the focus is advisory and consultative.

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

