Pope Leo XIV's New Era: A Consistory of Cardinals

Pope Leo XIV has called upon the global community of cardinals for a two-day consistory – the first of its kind under his leadership, paving the way for his pontifical vision.

The Vatican announced this weekend that this significant gathering is set for January 7-8, following the close of the 2025 Holy Year, marking a new direction in church governance.

This assembly will allow Leo to address future plans distinct from his predecessor, Pope Francis, who favored smaller advising groups. No new cardinals will be appointed; the focus is advisory and consultative.