Palestinian Drama 'Happy Holidays' Wins Big at Marrakech Film Festival

The Marrakech International Film Festival awarded its top prize to 'Happy Holidays', a Palestinian drama. Directed by Scandar Copti, the film portrays complex relationships in Haifa. Despite celebrating the win, concerns about the Middle East conflict were expressed. Additional awards went to films from Somalia and Argentina.

The Marrakech International Film Festival awarded its top prize, the Etoile D'Or, to 'Happy Holidays', a Palestinian film whose screenplay previously won at the Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Scandar Copti, the film explores Israeli and Palestinian experiences in Haifa, featuring both professional and non-professional actors. The victory marks a first for Palestinian cinema at Marrakech.

Amid celebrations, Screenwriter Mona Copti highlighted ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Festival's jury prize honored entries from Somalia and Argentina, addressing social issues. Notably, 'The Village Next to Paradise' was praised for its Somali cast and crew.

