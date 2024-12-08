Left Menu

Alan Ritchson Unveils 'Reacher' Season 3 Release Date at CCXP

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:54 IST
Actor Alan Ritchson (Image source/Instagram/@alanritchson). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The anticipation surrounding the third season of the action-packed series 'Reacher' has come to an end as lead actor Alan Ritchson announced its premiere date during the CCXP event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Amazon Prime Video has also dropped a teaser to fuel excitement among fans.

Adapted from Lee Child's acclaimed novels, 'Reacher' features Alan Ritchson portraying Jack Reacher, a seasoned military police investigator thrust into civilian life. The series is set to debut its third season on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, with an eight-episode run releasing weekly. Noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the launch will kick off with three episodes, followed by single episodes each Thursday until March 27, accessible in over 240 regions globally. At the announcement, Ritchson joined cast member Maria Sten and author Lee Child, who doubles as an executive producer.

The teaser for Season 3 showcases Ritchson's Reacher confronting a character known as Paulie, or Paul Masserella, marking a formidable challenge. The upcoming season, inspired by the 'Persuader,' the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series, thrusts Reacher into an undercover operation to rescue an informant from a dangerous adversary.

Returning cast members include Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters. Under the production banners of Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios, Lee Child maintains his role as an executive producer.

The television adaptation by Nick Santora, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer, features a creative team comprising Alan Ritchson, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

