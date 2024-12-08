Katrina and Vicky: Couple Goals at the Airport with Chic Style

Bollywood's iconic duo, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently dazzled onlookers at the airport with their stylish ensemble, setting new standards for couple fashion. Their fashion choices—Kat's traditional grace mirrored by Vicky's modern flair—once again positioned them as trendsetters in the world of celebrity style.

Katrina embraced a timeless, elegant look, opting for a pink suit highlighted by a white-embroidered dupatta and silver juttis. Her outfit radiated sophistication and an everlasting appeal. Meanwhile, Vicky showed off a casual yet fashionable style, donning a denim shirt paired with jeans, a black cap, sunglasses, and sneakers, his well-groomed moustache complementing his laid-back vibe.

Married in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, the couple consistently turns heads with their public appearances and fashion statements. In the professional realm, Katrina received acclaim for her role in 'Merry Christmas', a movie that kept audiences at the edge of their seats, while earlier, she reunited with Salman Khan for 'Tiger 3', a film featuring cameo roles by some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

On the career front, Vicky Kaushal is building anticipation for his portrayal of the historic figure Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava'. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is slated for a December 2024 release and aims to capture the audience's imagination with its gripping narrative. Vicky is also set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' with renowned actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

