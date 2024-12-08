Reindeers of Hope: Ukrainian Children's Unwavering Dreams Amidst War

A volunteer group known as the 'Reindeers of Hope,' operates in Ukraine's frontline areas to fulfill children's holiday wishes amid the war. Despite the conflict, these volunteers strive to deliver gifts, including power banks, bikes, and pets, to bring joy to the young hearts.

This year, over 2,300 letters arrived from children, expressing dreams similar to kids around the world, yet deeply rooted in their war-torn reality. The initiative, called St Nicholas' Reindeers, was launched by the NGO Ukrainian Frontiers and gathers wishes from children which are then fulfilled by generous donors.

Despite the heartache, volunteers embark on a mission from December to mid-January, bringing gifts to children in ravaged cities like Izium. The journey emphasizes a universal desire for peace and the resilience of childhood dreams, even in a war zone.

