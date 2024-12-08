Left Menu

Unity and Faith Shine at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Advent Service

The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum held the first Advent Christmas service at the Hornbill Festival, marking a unique marriage of faith and culture. Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of unity, tolerance, and the true meaning of Christmas, reflecting on the region's cultural and political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:20 IST
Unity and Faith Shine at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Advent Service
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic first, the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) hosted an Advent Christmas service at the Hornbill Festival in Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. The event coincided with the festival's 25th anniversary, attracting both tourists and locals in a celebration that intertwined faith and culture.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, present for the occasion, expressed gratitude to the NJCF for organizing this meaningful devotion. He urged participants to adopt values of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill while reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas—the birth of Jesus Christ.

Chief Minister Rio linked spirituality to indigenous heritage and political identity, underlining the significance of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act and Article 371A in preserving Naga culture. Rev Dr Zelhou Keyho echoed these sentiments, inviting all to embrace the deep spiritual essence of Christmas beyond commercialism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024