Unity and Faith Shine at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Advent Service

In a historic first, the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) hosted an Advent Christmas service at the Hornbill Festival in Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. The event coincided with the festival's 25th anniversary, attracting both tourists and locals in a celebration that intertwined faith and culture.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, present for the occasion, expressed gratitude to the NJCF for organizing this meaningful devotion. He urged participants to adopt values of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill while reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas—the birth of Jesus Christ.

Chief Minister Rio linked spirituality to indigenous heritage and political identity, underlining the significance of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act and Article 371A in preserving Naga culture. Rev Dr Zelhou Keyho echoed these sentiments, inviting all to embrace the deep spiritual essence of Christmas beyond commercialism.

(With inputs from agencies.)