Keira Knightley Recasts Cue Card Scene in 'Love Actually'

British actress Keira Knightley recently shared insights about her experience filming the romantic comedy 'Love Actually', particularly focusing on a memorable scene with co-star Andrew Lincoln.

Knightley revealed that she had to re-shoot the cue card scene due to her expressions, which initially made Lincoln's character appear creepy. Directed by Richard Curtis, the 2003 film features Lincoln as Mark, who is infatuated with Knightley's character Juliet, the wife of his friend Peter.

The scene's perceived stalker-like nature has sparked discussion over the years. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Knightley recalled the direction she received to soften her expressions for the scene. Knightley's latest project is the Netflix series 'Black Doves'.

