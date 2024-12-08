Emily Blunt Reflects on Career, Upcoming Projects, and the Art of Balance

At the Red Sea Film Festival this week, actress Emily Blunt was honored for her outstanding career achievements and reflected on her journey in the industry. She discussed her collaboration with the legendary director Steven Spielberg and the invaluable lessons learned along the way. Blunt described the recognition as a surreal experience, likening it to seeing her life flash before her eyes.

Blunt humorously remarked that she hopes the award signifies a "so far, so good" acknowledgment rather than a lifetime achievement. She also spoke about her upcoming projects, including 'The Smashing Machine,' where she stars alongside Dwayne Johnson. The film, directed by Benny Safdie, delves into the emotional and physical struggles of fighters, highlighting themes of addiction and relationships.

Blunt teased a secretive new project with Spielberg, expressing awe at being approached for the role. Reflecting on her two decades in the industry, she emphasized the importance of maintaining balance and protecting her immersive time on set. Blunt also touched on her desire to step out of her comfort zone, which has fueled her boldness in choosing roles and aspirations to return to the stage.

