Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's Health Scare: 'All is Well'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was hospitalized in Mumbai due to respiratory issues and other symptoms. Despite concerns, Ghai reassured fans on social media that his health is stable. Recently, he had attended IFFI in Goa, and he also released his memoir 'Karma’s Child' co-authored by Suveen Sinha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:54 IST
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing respiratory issues, weakness, dizziness, memory loss, and speech difficulties. Renowned for directing hits like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Khalnayak', Ghai's sudden health scare prompted widespread concern.

In a social media update, the 79-year-old reassured fans, stating, 'All is well now and see you soon.' He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends and admirers following a busy schedule at the IFFI Goa festival.

A statement from his representative described the hospitalization as a routine check-up. Last month, Ghai unveiled his memoir 'Karma's Child', co-authored by journalist Suveen Sinha, adding another chapter to his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

