Left Menu

Terror Attack in Pahalgam Sparks Outrage Amid Tourist Season

A terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, described as a 'big conspiracy,' has drawn condemnation from local leaders and disrupted the bustling tourist season. Security measures have intensified as protests and shutdowns unfold across the region, with calls for thorough investigations and government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:37 IST
Terror Attack in Pahalgam Sparks Outrage Amid Tourist Season
JKNC leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement rebuke, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad denounced a recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, characterizing it as a vast plot against the region's people and economy. Ahmad stressed the attack's timing, coinciding with the onset of the tourist season, and urged civil society's involvement.

Ahmad asserted that the responsibility cannot rest solely with the government, advocating a collective societal response to such tragedies. When queried on India's stance toward Pakistan, he noted the complexity of a strong response, referencing years of intermittent peace marred by recurring violence.

The Pahalgam attack, marking a significant act of terror since the revocation of Article 370, has stirred a nationwide reaction. Locals in several districts have protested and demanded comprehensive investigations. Security operations are underway, with heightened vigilance following the attack as the community and authorities seek accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025