Terror Attack in Pahalgam Sparks Outrage Amid Tourist Season

In a vehement rebuke, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad denounced a recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, characterizing it as a vast plot against the region's people and economy. Ahmad stressed the attack's timing, coinciding with the onset of the tourist season, and urged civil society's involvement.

Ahmad asserted that the responsibility cannot rest solely with the government, advocating a collective societal response to such tragedies. When queried on India's stance toward Pakistan, he noted the complexity of a strong response, referencing years of intermittent peace marred by recurring violence.

The Pahalgam attack, marking a significant act of terror since the revocation of Article 370, has stirred a nationwide reaction. Locals in several districts have protested and demanded comprehensive investigations. Security operations are underway, with heightened vigilance following the attack as the community and authorities seek accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)