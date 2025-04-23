Tragedy in Pahalgam: Karnataka Mourns the Loss of Manjunath Rao in Terror Attack

Karnataka's Labour Minister, Santosh Lad, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to manage the repatriation of Manjunath Rao's remains, a Shivamogga local who fell victim to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Sources confirm Lad's departure from Hubballi airport late Tuesday, executing state government orders to expedite proceedings and aid the grieving family.

Manjunath Rao embarked on a family trip to Jammu and Kashmir eight days ago on a package tour, falling victim to a deadly terrorist fire in Pahalgam. This tragic incident has plunged his hometown of Shivamogga into a state of mourning, with funeral arrangements currently underway at his home.

Madhav Murthy, Rao's maternal uncle, shared with ANI the sorrowful narrative, emphasizing that the attack happened while Rao's family was enjoying street food. Murthy highlighted the efforts by political figures and community leaders, including Shivamogga's MP, MLA, and RSS leaders, in retrieving Rao's remains.

Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka Minister, conveyed his condolences to Rao's family in Shivamogga, expressing deep sorrow over the shocking event. He assured that the state government, with onsite ministers, is addressing the issue diligently and responsibly.

The wave of terror has left families across India anxiously searching for their loved ones. A family from Nagpur, speaking to ANI, detailed their worries as they struggled to contact a relative vacationing in the region during the attack.

In another tragedy, Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur was slain in the attack shortly after his marriage. His cousin shared the heartbreaking details of the incident, adding that bureaucratic procedures delayed the return of Dwivedi's body.

Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, on leave and newlywed, also lost his life in the attack. Hailing from Haryana, Narwal's community is left grappling with his untimely death, starkly juxtaposed against the recent celebrations of his marriage.

Following the attack, security forces launched operations to find the terrorists. Meanwhile, a high-level government briefing, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, occurred on his return from Saudi Arabia, involving key officials to address the security crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)