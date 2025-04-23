Left Menu

Tripura Fast-Tracks River Embankment Projects Amid Flood Warnings

Tripura's Public Works Department is accelerating embankment projects across the state following devastating floods last year. Secretary Kiran Gitte announced efforts are focused on new constructions and renovations to protect against upcoming rains, with an urgent emphasis on areas like Belonia and Kailashahar. A budget of Rs. 1.5 crore has been allocated.

Updated: 23-04-2025 10:36 IST
Public Works Department Secretary of Government of Tripura, Kiran Gitte (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Public Works Department is ramping up efforts to construct and renovate river embankments across the state following last year's catastrophic floods. As the monsoon season looms, Secretary Kiran Gitte confirmed that these infrastructural projects are in full swing. They aim to protect vulnerable areas by reinforcing embankments near both urban centers and villages.

Particular urgency is being directed towards Belonia, Kailashahar, and other flood-prone regions. "We intend to complete this critical work within the next two months to minimize disruption during the rainy season," Gitte stated, urging the public not to succumb to panic or misinformation.

Responding to recent developments, including river embankment work undertaken by Bangladesh, Gitte reassured locals that the government is committed to shielding them from flood damage. He mentioned a budget of Rs. 1.5 crore has been allocated, with the possibility of accessing additional funds if needed to safeguard regions like Agartala and Sonamura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

