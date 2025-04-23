Tripura Fast-Tracks River Embankment Projects Amid Flood Warnings

Tripura's Public Works Department is ramping up efforts to construct and renovate river embankments across the state following last year's catastrophic floods. As the monsoon season looms, Secretary Kiran Gitte confirmed that these infrastructural projects are in full swing. They aim to protect vulnerable areas by reinforcing embankments near both urban centers and villages.

Particular urgency is being directed towards Belonia, Kailashahar, and other flood-prone regions. "We intend to complete this critical work within the next two months to minimize disruption during the rainy season," Gitte stated, urging the public not to succumb to panic or misinformation.

Responding to recent developments, including river embankment work undertaken by Bangladesh, Gitte reassured locals that the government is committed to shielding them from flood damage. He mentioned a budget of Rs. 1.5 crore has been allocated, with the possibility of accessing additional funds if needed to safeguard regions like Agartala and Sonamura.

