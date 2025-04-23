Jack Draper Backs Jannik Sinner Amid Doping Controversy

Renowned British tennis player Jack Draper has publicly supported world number one Jannik Sinner amid the doping allegations that led to Sinner accepting a three-month suspension.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion, agreed to the suspension in collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency after initially being cleared by a tribunal following two positive tests.

Despite the setback, Draper highlights Sinner as a genuine and kind individual. The pair recently trained together in France, and Draper is eager for Sinner's return to the tennis circuit, noting the sport has missed his presence.

