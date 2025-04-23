Left Menu

Jack Draper Backs Jannik Sinner Amid Doping Controversy

Jack Draper supports Jannik Sinner amid doping controversy, emphasizing Sinner's genuine nature. Sinner, banned for three months after accepting a deal with WADA, hasn't competed since January's Australian Open win. Draper lauds Sinner's kindness and anticipates his return to competitive tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:36 IST
Jannik Sinner

Renowned British tennis player Jack Draper has publicly supported world number one Jannik Sinner amid the doping allegations that led to Sinner accepting a three-month suspension.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion, agreed to the suspension in collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency after initially being cleared by a tribunal following two positive tests.

Despite the setback, Draper highlights Sinner as a genuine and kind individual. The pair recently trained together in France, and Draper is eager for Sinner's return to the tennis circuit, noting the sport has missed his presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

