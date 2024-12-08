Left Menu

Pushpa 2: The Rule - A Box Office Phenomenon

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, achieved a major milestone by crossing Rs 600 crore at the global box office in just three days, breaking multiple records. The sequel directed by Sukumar is a historic success in Indian cinema, outpacing previous record-holders like RRR and Baahubali 2.

Telugu star Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has achieved an extraordinary feat by surpassing the Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office within a mere three days of release.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, proudly revealed that the film grossed Rs 621 crore globally, setting an unprecedented pace in cinema history.

Directed by Sukumar, this sequel debuted with a record-setting Rs 294 crore on its opening day, overshadowing previous milestones set by Indian films, and continues a historic box office run.

