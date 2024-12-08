Bryan Adams Electrifies Kolkata with 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour Kickoff
Bryan Adams launched his 'So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024' in Kolkata, thrilling fans with classic hits. The event marked his first performance in the city, part of a wider India tour. A historic moment for Kolkata’s music scene, it was organized by Mahesh Bhupathi's event company with tight security.
On Sunday, Kolkata's vibrant atmosphere was electrified as rock icon Bryan Adams commenced his eagerly awaited 'So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024' in the city. The legendary Canadian musician lit up the stage at the Aquatica water park complex with beloved classics like 'Summer of '69', 'Please Forgive Me', and 'Everything I Do (I Do It for You)'.
Adams expressed enthusiasm about his Kolkata debut, stating, 'I feel so excited to perform in your city for the first time. It is named 'So Happy It Hurts Tour, and obviously, I am happy.' He was later seen leaving the Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport under a security escort.
The concert, Adams' inaugural Kolkata performance and part of a broader India tour including stops in Shillong, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, was made possible by Mahesh Bhupathi's event management company. Enhanced security measures were implemented for the Grammy Award-winning artist, known for selling over 100 million records worldwide.
