Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Finale in Vancouver Concludes a Milestone Year

Taylor Swift's much-celebrated Eras Tour reached its final leg in Vancouver, bringing an exhilarating concert series to a close as reported by People. Addressing the crowd during the show, Swift expressed her delight, stating, "It means the world to me to have the honor of saying these words to you: Vancouver, welcome to the Eras Tour," according to fan footage widely shared online.

The pop sensation playfully teased the audience, remarking, "This is a little known fact, not many people know this, it hasn't been talked about very much, but let me give you some information that you probably don't already know -- Vancouver is actually the very last city that we will play on the Eras Tour. Did you know that?," as noted by People. The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, saw its last performance in the Canadian city on Sunday.

Continuing to dominate the global music scene, Taylor Swift held her position as one of the most-streamed artists for the second consecutive year, according to People. With over 26.6 billion streams, she led a competitive field that included The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish. Swift's album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', which released amidst the tour in April, became the most-streamed of 2024, securing its place ahead of other top albums such as 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' by Eilish, 'Short n' Sweet' by Sabrina Carpenter, 'MANANA SERA BONITO' by KAROL G, and 'Eternal Sunshine' by Ariana Grande.

The 'Lavender Haze' artist has now topped the most-streamed albums chart on three occasions, with '1989 (Taylor's Version)' and 'Lover' joining her latest work. Sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories, Swift thanked her supporters, writing, "Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable. What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of eras shows THANK YOU!" This triumph follows her recognition as Amazon Music and Apple Music's top artist of 2024, also claiming the top album honors across both platforms.

Swift's gratitude extended further as she posted, "Ahhhhhh thank you for listening to my music and TTPD so much!!!!! You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of The Year on @applemusic!!!" Just days before, she was celebrated as Billboard's second greatest pop star of the 21st century, a title she gracefully acknowledged while lauding Beyonce for being named the greatest. Swift's stellar year was further highlighted with six nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards, happening on February 2, as reported by People.

