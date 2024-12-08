Left Menu

Viksit Bharat by 2047: A Vision Inspired by Ancient Teachings

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, inspired by the ancient teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. At the International Gita Festival, he stressed the importance of countering detrimental forces, constructive dialogue, and unity. He highlighted India's rapid progress and the essential principles of governance from the Gita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the goal of achieving a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047, drawing on ancient cultural teachings, specifically the Bhagavad Gita, for inspiration. Speaking at the International Gita Festival, he emphasized the necessity of collective national efforts to meet this target.

Dhankhar pointed to the presence of forces attempting to undermine India's growth and institutions, urging vigilance and action against these threats. He articulated a model of governance based on 'Panchamrit', or five principles, from the Gita, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue and national unity.

Highlighting India's recent progress, Dhankhar expressed confidence that the country could surpass major global economies shortly. He closed by encouraging citizens to embrace their identity and prioritize national interests, while critiquing those who fail to adopt a constructive viewpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

