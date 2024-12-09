Raj Kapoor: The Showman’s Cinematic Legacy and Charming Eccentricities

Raj Kapoor, the storied architect of Hindi cinema, is remembered as much for his cinematic genius as for his charming eccentricities. On the eve of his 100th birth anniversary on December 14, his protégé, Rahul Rawail, who shared a longstanding association with Kapoor, unveiled tales of his mentor's quirks and unyielding dedication to the art of filmmaking.

Known as the original showman, Kapoor was a relentless innovator in cinema. From banning watches in the editing room to ensure undisturbed focus, to demanding real champagne on set for authenticity, his approach to filmmaking was unparalleled. Kapoor's legacy was built not just on his remarkable screen presence but also his meticulous involvement behind the camera, crafting classics like 'Awara' and 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Rawail, who served as an assistant director for several Kapoor projects, recounted the perfectionist's emphasis on musical integration and creative collaboration. He also shared fond memories of Kapoor's unique food habits, such as his experimental taste for jalebis with buttered pav. Kapoor left an indelible mark, revamping the landscape of Indian cinema and captivating global audiences until his passing in 1988, shortly after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)