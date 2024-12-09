Left Menu

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty's Ambitious Resort Expansion Plans Unveiled

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is set to invest Rs 85 crore in expanding its resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The project aims to establish the resort as a premier wedding and corporate event destination, aligning with India's 'Wed in India' initiative, and is expected to complete by March 2026.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is making headlines with its decision to invest a substantial Rs 85 crore to expand its resort located in the picturesque Palghar district of Maharashtra. The expansion project aims to position the resort as a leading venue for weddings, in line with the Government's 'Wed in India' initiative.

This strategic move comes with significant financial backing, including a Rs 25 crore loan from NKGSB Bank and an anticipated Rs 32.5 crore from other banking partners. Upon completion by March 2026, the resort will feature 130 new rooms, bringing its total to 210 rooms of various categories.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, which operates in the real estate, fertiliser, and hospitality sectors, projects an annual revenue of Rs 111 crore by FY 2026-27, assuming a 65-75% occupancy rate. The company's expansion aligns with government incentives to boost the resort's financial viability.

