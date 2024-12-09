Bollywood Celebrities Shower Warm Wishes on Dia Mirza's Birthday

On her birthday, Bollywood star Dia Mirza was enveloped in affection from her film industry peers. Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly known as Bebo, was among the first to extend her birthday greetings, posting a touching message on Instagram Stories alongside a striking black-and-white photo of Dia.

Kareena's caption read, "Happy birthday beautiful Dia, lots of love," punctuated with a heart emoji. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also joined in, sending her well-wishes in a characteristically playful manner through a lighthearted picture featuring the two stars together.

Dia Mirza, who gained fame with her debut in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', has demonstrated her artistic range with notable roles in films such as 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Thappad', and 'Sanju'. Recently, she starred in 'Dhak Dhak', an adventurous road drama directed by Tarun Dudeja, showcasing her enduring charm and talent in the industry.

