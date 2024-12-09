Left Menu

Green Sanctity: Maha Kumbh's Eco-Spiritual Initiative

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will provide attendees with sandalwood and rudraksha saplings alongside prasad, aiming to blend ecological and spiritual significance. Expected to attract 45 crore visitors, the event emphasizes environmental sustainability, with over one lakh saplings planted. The initiative aspires to make Maha Kumbh a global cultural landmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:28 IST
Green Sanctity: Maha Kumbh's Eco-Spiritual Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented blend of ecological awareness and spiritual reverence, the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is set to present attendees with sandalwood and rudraksha saplings, along with the revered prasad from the iconic Bade Hanuman temple. This initiative, directed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscores a commitment to promoting sustainability while enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees.

Organized every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is anticipated to attract a staggering 45 crore visitors globally. As part of this colossal event, the Baghambari Gaddi Math and the Forest Department have already planted over 1.37 lakh saplings. This environmentally conscious gesture not only beautifies the new Mahakumbh Nagar district but also honors the spiritual essence celebrated by the temple and its devotees.

Divisional Forest Officer Arvind Kumar Yadav emphasized the meticulous preparations behind the initiative, aimed at making the Maha Kumbh an elevating experience. Pujya Balveer Giri Maharaj from the temple accentuated the importance of this initiative in creating a unique and cherished experience that aligns with the temple's spiritual values. Aiming to establish Maha Kumbh as a 'global cultural landmark,' the event sets a new standard of grandeur, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024