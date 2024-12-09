Green Sanctity: Maha Kumbh's Eco-Spiritual Initiative

In an unprecedented blend of ecological awareness and spiritual reverence, the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is set to present attendees with sandalwood and rudraksha saplings, along with the revered prasad from the iconic Bade Hanuman temple. This initiative, directed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscores a commitment to promoting sustainability while enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees.

Organized every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is anticipated to attract a staggering 45 crore visitors globally. As part of this colossal event, the Baghambari Gaddi Math and the Forest Department have already planted over 1.37 lakh saplings. This environmentally conscious gesture not only beautifies the new Mahakumbh Nagar district but also honors the spiritual essence celebrated by the temple and its devotees.

Divisional Forest Officer Arvind Kumar Yadav emphasized the meticulous preparations behind the initiative, aimed at making the Maha Kumbh an elevating experience. Pujya Balveer Giri Maharaj from the temple accentuated the importance of this initiative in creating a unique and cherished experience that aligns with the temple's spiritual values. Aiming to establish Maha Kumbh as a 'global cultural landmark,' the event sets a new standard of grandeur, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

