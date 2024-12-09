Left Menu

Togadia's Bold Claims on Mughal-Era Mosques and Hindu Safety

Pravin Togadia of AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad alleges that mosques during the Mughal era were built by demolishing Hindu temples, citing a list of 12,000 such instances. Touring western Uttar Pradesh, he highlighted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh post-government change. He emphasized the significant role of Hindu soldiers in Bangladesh's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun/Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:24 IST
Togadia's Bold Claims on Mughal-Era Mosques and Hindu Safety
  • Country:
  • India

Pravin Togadia, president of the AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad, has stirred controversy with claims that Mughal-era mosques in India were constructed after temples were demolished. Togadia asserted he possessed a list of 12,000 temples allegedly razed for these constructions, in remarks during his western Uttar Pradesh tour.

The outspoken leader also spotlighted recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following political upheaval, criticizing the Bangladesh government for failing to protect its religious minorities. Togadia declared the need for a government in India that could safeguard its Hindu community worldwide.

Reiterating the historical significance of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Togadia praised the Indian Army's role, noting that it was the bravery and sacrifice of Hindu soldiers that secured Bangladesh's independence. He pledged intolerance toward any insult or threat against Hindus globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024