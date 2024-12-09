Togadia's Bold Claims on Mughal-Era Mosques and Hindu Safety

Pravin Togadia, president of the AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad, has stirred controversy with claims that Mughal-era mosques in India were constructed after temples were demolished. Togadia asserted he possessed a list of 12,000 temples allegedly razed for these constructions, in remarks during his western Uttar Pradesh tour.

The outspoken leader also spotlighted recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following political upheaval, criticizing the Bangladesh government for failing to protect its religious minorities. Togadia declared the need for a government in India that could safeguard its Hindu community worldwide.

Reiterating the historical significance of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Togadia praised the Indian Army's role, noting that it was the bravery and sacrifice of Hindu soldiers that secured Bangladesh's independence. He pledged intolerance toward any insult or threat against Hindus globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)