Content vs. Casting: The Duel Defining Film Success in Bengali Cinema

At the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival, prominent Bengali filmmakers engaged in a lively debate about the elements that contribute most to a film's success—content or casting. The consensus leaned towards content as a pivotal factor, though the views on its preeminence varied.

Srijit Mukherjee, a distinguished director who moderated the panel, asserted that while content has gained unprecedented significance, stardom alone no longer ensures a film's box office triumph. Actors like Chiranjit Chakraborty contended that storylines and casting are symbiotically crucial, likening them to the harmonious interplay of 'jugalbandi' in classical music.

Popular actors such as Paoli Dam and Soham Chakraborty reiterated the adage that 'content is king.' They argued that successful cinema requires collaborations that resonate with audiences. The panel's reflections highlighted how both storytelling and stardom remain essential, evolving yet retaining their core importance in film success.

(With inputs from agencies.)