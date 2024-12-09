Left Menu

Ariana Grande Shines with Golden Globes Nomination for 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande celebrates her Golden Globes nomination for her role in 'Wicked', where she is up against Selena Gomez in the supporting actress category. The film also earned several other nominations. The awards will be streamed live in India on January 6th on Lionsgate Play.

Updated: 09-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:32 IST
Singer Ariana Grande (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer and actress Ariana Grande has been honored with a Golden Globes nomination for her performance in 'Wicked'. Grande, nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture, is competing in the category alongside fellow nominee Selena Gomez.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Grande humorously admitted to losing count of how many times she has watched 'Wicked', but places it around ten. She shared a light-hearted moment during a private screening in Florida with her grandmother, chuckling about checking her phone multiple times.

Grande also revealed how her mother wouldn't let her glance at her phone during the film. 'Wicked' received several nominations, including nods for Cynthia Erivo, cinematic and box office achievement, and best motion picture in the musical or comedy category. The Golden Globes will be broadcast live in India on January 6 via Lionsgate Play. Additionally, Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo received the NBR Spotlight Award for their creative collaboration. Ariana's comedic timing as Glinda has been widely praised, especially her charming rendition of 'Popular' and poetic performance in 'No One Mourns the Wicked'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

