Ariana Grande Shines with Golden Globes Nomination for 'Wicked'

Singer and actress Ariana Grande has been honored with a Golden Globes nomination for her performance in 'Wicked'. Grande, nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture, is competing in the category alongside fellow nominee Selena Gomez.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Grande humorously admitted to losing count of how many times she has watched 'Wicked', but places it around ten. She shared a light-hearted moment during a private screening in Florida with her grandmother, chuckling about checking her phone multiple times.

Grande also revealed how her mother wouldn't let her glance at her phone during the film. 'Wicked' received several nominations, including nods for Cynthia Erivo, cinematic and box office achievement, and best motion picture in the musical or comedy category. The Golden Globes will be broadcast live in India on January 6 via Lionsgate Play. Additionally, Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo received the NBR Spotlight Award for their creative collaboration. Ariana's comedic timing as Glinda has been widely praised, especially her charming rendition of 'Popular' and poetic performance in 'No One Mourns the Wicked'.

(With inputs from agencies.)