Arrest Made in UnitedHealth Exec's Murder Mystery

In a significant breakthrough, an arrest has been made in the high-profile murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. New York City's Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that a 'strong person of interest' is now in custody.

Luigi Mangione, apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody after a tip from someone who recognized him at a McDonald's as resembling the gunman. The brutal slaying occurred when Thompson, 50, was shot from behind in the predawn hours outside a midtown Manhattan hotel.

While police are yet to announce a motive, early reports indicate Thompson was intentionally targeted. Shell casings found at the scene bore the words 'deny,' 'defend,' and 'depose,' echoing themes from a critical book on the insurance industry. Surveillance footage suggests the suspect fled through Central Park and escaped via a bus north of Manhattan. Thompson had been in New York for an investor conference, marking his role as a pivotal figure at UnitedHealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)