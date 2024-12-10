Robin Uthappa Champions Mind Sports at SOG Grandmasters Series

Robin Uthappa, a former India cricket player, is set to be the face of the SOG Grandmasters Series' South 1 zonal finals, organized by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) and scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from December 18-19.

The tournament, which has seen more than 55,000 players sign up for online qualifiers, aims to uncover exceptional talent and promote excellence in mind sports such as Indian Rummy and Chess. Top players will compete in the zonal finals, setting the stage for a national championship.

A unique 'phygital' format will blend physical and digital experiences, with finalists moving forward to national finals in April. Uthappa emphasizes the event's focus on cognitive skills and mental resilience, aligning with his advocacy for mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)