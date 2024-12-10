Taiwan Excellence Awards 2025: Pioneering Innovation and Sustainability

The Taiwan Excellence Awards for 2025 have recognized over 300 innovative products spanning various industries, including healthcare, ICT, and smart transportation, highlighting Taiwan's leading role in global innovation.

Gold Awards were notably given to healthcare and ICT projects, like Acer Medical's AI-assisted bone mineral density screening software, marking significant advancements in medical technology. Meanwhile, the Silver Awards underscored sustainability initiatives with projects like Advantech's energy solutions.

These awards reflect Taiwan's commitment to pioneering sustainable and innovative solutions that meet current demands while anticipating future needs, setting global benchmarks in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)