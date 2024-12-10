Left Menu

Playground S4: Gaming Reality Show Breaks Streaming Records

Amazon's MX Player saw unprecedented success with the fourth season of the reality show Playground, garnering 32 million views. Featuring notable mentors like Elvish Yadav and thrilling gaming challenges, the show solidified its place in the entertainment industry, being a major draw for viewers and sponsors alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:56 IST
Playground S4: Gaming Reality Show Breaks Streaming Records
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon's MX Player has set new viewership records with the latest season of its flagship reality show, Playground. The fourth season captivated audiences with its engaging gaming challenges and fierce contestant battles, amassing an impressive 32 million views.

The show featured a diverse mentor panel including Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed, and Munawar Faruqui, adding excitement to the competition. Noteworthy sponsorship from major Indian brands such as Hero MotoCorp and Tecno highlighted Playground's dynamic market appeal.

Karan Bedi of Amazon MX Player and Mayank Yadav of Rusk Media praised the show's success, promising more thrilling seasons ahead. Playground continues to redefine entertainment and gaming's convergence, offering rich storytelling and mentorship while setting benchmarks in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024