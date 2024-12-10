Highlights from the Entertainment World: Trials, Accusations, and Honors

French director Christophe Ruggia faces trial on charges of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel, marking a significant #MeToo event in France's film industry. Haenel accused Ruggia of inappropriate acts from 2001 when she was just 12. The case will proceed on Monday.

Rapper Jay-Z is entangled in a legal challenge following a lawsuit alleging his involvement in the rape of a 13-year-old alongside Sean Combs in 2000. Jay-Z dismissed these claims on social media, denouncing them as an orchestrated 'blackmail attempt'.

The Kennedy Center celebrated notable figures such as Bonnie Raitt and the Grateful Dead for their contributions to the arts. Additionally, news includes a Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast distribution deal and 'Kraven The Hunter's' unique take on the villain's origins.

