Tragedy Strikes: Man Found Dead During Movie Screening

A tragic incident unfolded in Rayadurgam as a 35-year-old man was discovered dead in a local theater during the screening of 'Pushpa 2,' confirmed a police official on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalyandurgam, Ravi Babu, identified the deceased as Harijana Madhannappa, who was found by the cleaning staff around 6 pm on Monday.

The police reported that Madhannappa entered the theater for the show around 2.30 pm in an intoxicated state. He was a father of four and had struggled with alcohol addiction. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)