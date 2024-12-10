Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man Found Dead During Movie Screening

A 35-year-old man named Harijana Madhannappa was discovered dead in a theater in Rayadurgam during a matinee show of 'Pushpa 2.' He was found by the cleaning staff around 6 pm. Madhannappa had a history of alcohol addiction and was inebriated when he entered the theater.

Anantapur | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:12 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Rayadurgam as a 35-year-old man was discovered dead in a local theater during the screening of 'Pushpa 2,' confirmed a police official on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalyandurgam, Ravi Babu, identified the deceased as Harijana Madhannappa, who was found by the cleaning staff around 6 pm on Monday.

The police reported that Madhannappa entered the theater for the show around 2.30 pm in an intoxicated state. He was a father of four and had struggled with alcohol addiction. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

