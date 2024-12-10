Grand Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Kerala

The much-anticipated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library will be inaugurated in Kerala's Vaikom on December 12, marking a significant tribute to Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E V Ramasamy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the memorial, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presiding over the ceremony and giving the keynote address. All necessary preparations have been completed for the event, according to Tamil Nadu PWD Minister E V Velu.

Velu, along with Kerala's Minister for Devaswom and Ports, V N Vasavan, conducted a joint press conference to outline the event's details. Dignitaries including Kerala ministers and senior officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to attend the grand inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)