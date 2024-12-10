Left Menu

Remembering Rando Majhi: A Legendary Freedom Fighter Honored

Odisha commemorated the 169th martyrdom day of Rando Majhi, a notable freedom fighter and tribal icon. Majhi bravely led a rebellion against British colonial forces from 1853 to 1855, which resulted in his death. Tributes and rallies marked the occasion, celebrating Majhi's enduring legacy and call for tribal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:50 IST
Remembering Rando Majhi: A Legendary Freedom Fighter Honored
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Odisha paid tribute to the illustrious freedom fighter and tribal leader, Rando Majhi, marking his 169th martyrdom day. Majhi is renowned for his rebellion against British authorities from 1853 until his demise in 1855.

The Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, led the tribute by acknowledging Rando Majhi's sacrifice through a heartfelt message on X, stating, 'A humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, tribal leader Rando Majhi, on his Sacrifice Day. His dedication and sacrifice for the protection of motherland will always be remembered.'

A multitude of events unfolded across Bhawanipatna, Urladani, Rangapadar, and Lubengarh, including floral tributes and a torch rally celebrating the legacy of Majhi. Organizations like the Adi Kondh Samaj and Rando Majhi Smruti Samiti participated, emphasizing the ongoing significance of his struggle and its implications for tribal rights today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024