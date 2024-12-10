Remembering Rando Majhi: A Legendary Freedom Fighter Honored

On Tuesday, Odisha paid tribute to the illustrious freedom fighter and tribal leader, Rando Majhi, marking his 169th martyrdom day. Majhi is renowned for his rebellion against British authorities from 1853 until his demise in 1855.

The Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, led the tribute by acknowledging Rando Majhi's sacrifice through a heartfelt message on X, stating, 'A humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, tribal leader Rando Majhi, on his Sacrifice Day. His dedication and sacrifice for the protection of motherland will always be remembered.'

A multitude of events unfolded across Bhawanipatna, Urladani, Rangapadar, and Lubengarh, including floral tributes and a torch rally celebrating the legacy of Majhi. Organizations like the Adi Kondh Samaj and Rando Majhi Smruti Samiti participated, emphasizing the ongoing significance of his struggle and its implications for tribal rights today.

(With inputs from agencies.)