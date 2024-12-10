Left Menu

Patna Collectorate Revamp: Tuscan Pillars Amidst a Conflict of Heritage and Modernity

The Patna Collectorate, an over 300-year-old historic landmark, was demolished for redevelopment. Eight preserved Tuscan pillars now stand in a new complex, symbolizing heritage amid modernization. The demolition sparked significant protests and highlighted the loss of unprotected historic structures in India.

  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Patna, eight Tuscan pillars now grace the new complex replacing the historic Patna Collectorate, a landmark demolished amidst heritage controversies. These architectural remnants are a nod to the past in a modern layout unveiled on Tuesday.

Heritage enthusiasts mourn the demolition of the 300-year-old site, a structure once celebrated for its remarkable Anglo-Dutch architecture. Conservation architect Diptanshu Sinha, a key figure in the conservation campaign, expressed profound disappointment over the loss, despite efforts to preserve some of its historic elements.

The 2016 government proposal to demolish the site for redevelopment faced significant opposition, attracting attention from international heritage bodies. While eight pillars were preserved on court orders, the decision has been criticized as symbolic, underscoring the challenges of preserving heritage amid urban development pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

