Intense Competition Unfolds at Ashok Ruia Memorial Bridge Tournament

The Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament saw Team Manyavar leading the teams event with 59.63 points, followed by Aquarius and Dhampur Sugar Mills. The event, involving seven rounds, determines qualifiers for the World Championships. Concurrently, 83 pairs compete in the mixed pairs competition.

Excitement builds at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament as the competition intensifies with Team Manyavar claiming the top position on Tuesday. Comprising players like Anil Padhye and Anand Samant, Manyavar leads with 59.63 points.

Trailing closely is Team Aquarius with 57.20 points, while Dhampur Sugar Mills holds third place with 55.38 points. The tournament uses a Swiss League format comprising seven rounds, with the final three rounds set for Wednesday.

In addition to the teams event, the tournament hosts a competitive mixed pairs category, boasting 83 participating pairs. Kamna Sharma and Piyush Baroi have taken an early lead in this segment. The winning team may proceed to the Indian team selection trials for the upcoming World Championships.

