Intense Competition Unfolds at Ashok Ruia Memorial Bridge Tournament

Excitement builds at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament as the competition intensifies with Team Manyavar claiming the top position on Tuesday. Comprising players like Anil Padhye and Anand Samant, Manyavar leads with 59.63 points.

Trailing closely is Team Aquarius with 57.20 points, while Dhampur Sugar Mills holds third place with 55.38 points. The tournament uses a Swiss League format comprising seven rounds, with the final three rounds set for Wednesday.

In addition to the teams event, the tournament hosts a competitive mixed pairs category, boasting 83 participating pairs. Kamna Sharma and Piyush Baroi have taken an early lead in this segment. The winning team may proceed to the Indian team selection trials for the upcoming World Championships.

