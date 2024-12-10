Tragic Beach Road Incident: Young Man Dies Filming Car Reels

In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old man named Alvin died on Tuesday after being struck by a speeding luxury car on Beach Road. Alvin, who recently returned from abroad, was filming promotional reels for a high-end car accessories showroom.

The unfortunate incident took place around 7.30 am near the Vellayil police station. Alvin, the only child of his parents, was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries by 11.30 am.

Police have seized two luxury cars, a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz, from the showroom, as an investigation is underway to determine which vehicle was involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)