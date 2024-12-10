Left Menu

Tragic Beach Road Incident: Young Man Dies Filming Car Reels

A 20-year-old named Alvin tragically died after being hit by a speeding luxury car while filming video reels on Beach Road. Alvin, an only child who recently returned from abroad, was recording promotional content for a car accessories showroom. The incident has prompted a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:17 IST
Tragic Beach Road Incident: Young Man Dies Filming Car Reels
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old man named Alvin died on Tuesday after being struck by a speeding luxury car on Beach Road. Alvin, who recently returned from abroad, was filming promotional reels for a high-end car accessories showroom.

The unfortunate incident took place around 7.30 am near the Vellayil police station. Alvin, the only child of his parents, was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries by 11.30 am.

Police have seized two luxury cars, a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz, from the showroom, as an investigation is underway to determine which vehicle was involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024