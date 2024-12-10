Vicky and Katrina Return to Mumbai After Celebrating Third Anniversary

Left Menu

Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai after marking their third wedding anniversary in Jodhpur. The duo was captured donning matching outfits at the Mumbai airport. Fans were treated to a romantic Instagram post by Katrina, evoking reactions from celebrities and netizens alike.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a stylish return to Mumbai, following celebrations of their third wedding anniversary in Jodhpur. Observed at the Mumbai airport, the pair caught attention with their coordinated outfits. Katrina was seen in an all-black ensemble paired with a beige trench coat, while Vicky complemented her style with a black sweater and beige cargo pants.

On Instagram, Katrina shared a heartfelt tribute to Vicky, calling him "jaan" and posting a romantic picture of them together. Her caption, "Dil tu, jaan tu..." accompanied by a red heart emoji, left fans and fellow celebrities, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, in admiration. The post, which featured Katrina in a chic yellow top and glasses, and Vicky in a casual black t-shirt with sunglasses, quickly went viral.

Reflecting on their relationship, which began at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar, Katrina disclosed on 'Koffee With Karan' that she had initially been unaware of Vicky. Surprised by how their romance blossomed, she described their union as destiny, shaped by a series of 'unreal' coincidences. The couple, who wed on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, continue to captivate fans with their enduring love story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

