Kher's Cinematic Nostalgia: Reflecting on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Journey

Veteran actor Anupam Kher journeyed down memory lane, recalling his first collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Bollywood film 'Refugee' during an encounter on a flight.

Kher shared an Instagram post, chronicling the growth of Kapoor Khan over the years. He applauded her rise in the film industry since her debut in 2000, highlighting her stunning beauty and remarkable talent.

The 'Saaransh' star fondly recounted his experience in 'Refugee', directed by J P Dutta, which broke ground with its narrative and introduced both Khan and Abhishek Bachchan to audiences. During their recent meeting, Kher found Kapoor Khan's enthusiasm for challenging roles as fervent as ever.

