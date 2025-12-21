Left Menu

Kher's Cinematic Nostalgia: Reflecting on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Journey

Actor Anupam Kher reminisces about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her debut film 'Refugee'. He praises her growth as an actress and her quest for challenging roles. Kher shared his admiration for Khan during a recent in-flight meeting, highlighting her transformation and continued passion for acting.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher journeyed down memory lane, recalling his first collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Bollywood film 'Refugee' during an encounter on a flight.

Kher shared an Instagram post, chronicling the growth of Kapoor Khan over the years. He applauded her rise in the film industry since her debut in 2000, highlighting her stunning beauty and remarkable talent.

The 'Saaransh' star fondly recounted his experience in 'Refugee', directed by J P Dutta, which broke ground with its narrative and introduced both Khan and Abhishek Bachchan to audiences. During their recent meeting, Kher found Kapoor Khan's enthusiasm for challenging roles as fervent as ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

