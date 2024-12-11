Left Menu

Honoring S M Krishna: A Farewell to a Political Stalwart

The last rites for ex-Chief Minister S M Krishna will be held in Somanahalli. Residents of Maddur Taluk will pay tribute to the respected leader. After his passing in Bengaluru, arrangements have been made for his cremation using traditional methods and full state honors, amid tight security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:22 IST
Honoring S M Krishna: A Farewell to a Political Stalwart
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday afternoon, the last rites for former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister S M Krishna will take place in Somanahalli, his ancestral village. The announcement was made by Mandya District's In Charge Minister, N Chaluvarayaswamy.

Krishna, aged 92, passed away in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. Residents of Maddur Taluk, where Somanahalli is located, will have the chance to pay their final respects to a man they proudly call a son of the soil.

The family has confirmed that the cremation will follow traditional Hindu customs, utilizing around 1000 kg of sandalwood. Full state honors will be accorded to Krishna, who also served as Maharashtra Governor during his extensive political career. To ensure a smooth process, a comprehensive security setup has been arranged from Bengaluru to Somanahalli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024