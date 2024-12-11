Honoring S M Krishna: A Farewell to a Political Stalwart

On Wednesday afternoon, the last rites for former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister S M Krishna will take place in Somanahalli, his ancestral village. The announcement was made by Mandya District's In Charge Minister, N Chaluvarayaswamy.

Krishna, aged 92, passed away in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. Residents of Maddur Taluk, where Somanahalli is located, will have the chance to pay their final respects to a man they proudly call a son of the soil.

The family has confirmed that the cremation will follow traditional Hindu customs, utilizing around 1000 kg of sandalwood. Full state honors will be accorded to Krishna, who also served as Maharashtra Governor during his extensive political career. To ensure a smooth process, a comprehensive security setup has been arranged from Bengaluru to Somanahalli.

(With inputs from agencies.)