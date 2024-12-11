Left Menu

Defending the Caveman: A Humorous Take on Gender Dynamics Hits Mumbai

The international comedic hit 'Defending the Caveman' premieres in Mumbai, exploring gender dynamics with humor and insight. Starring Vishesh Arora and directed by Heeba Shah, the show promises laughter through its humorous take on relationships. Performances are scheduled throughout December 2024 at Veda Kunba Theatre.

Mumbai is celebrating the arrival of the longest-running solo play in Broadway history, 'Defending the Caveman.' Making its Indian debut, the play humorously examines relationships and modern-day misunderstandings through an insightful lens.

Directed by Heeba Shah and performed by Vishesh Arora, the show explores universal experiences of gender dynamics in a relatable and comedic way. The play, created by Rob Becker, invites audiences to laugh and reflect on the age-old battle of the sexes.

Theater Mogul has brought this acclaimed production to India, staging performances at the Veda Kunba Theatre in December and January. As the show captivates its Mumbai audience, it continues its global success, having been performed in over 45 countries.

