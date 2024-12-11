Bollywood Actor Kidnapped While En Route to Event, Escapes Captivity

In a shocking turn of events, actor Mushtaq Khan, well-regarded for his performances in films such as 'Welcome' and 'Stree 2', was reportedly kidnapped while on his way to an event in Meerut. The incident came to light after the actor managed to escape from captivity on November 21.

According to police reports, Khan's event manager Shivam Yadav lodged a complaint at the Bijnor Kotwali police station. Yadav recounted how Khan was approached by Rahul Saini, who invited him to be the chief guest at the event. Despite being paid in advance and receiving a flight ticket, Khan fell victim to a kidnapping scheme en route to the venue.

Bijnor Police have launched an investigation, registering a case under Section 364A of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita. This incident follows a similar complaint by actor-comedian Sunil Pal, raising concerns about security in the entertainment fraternity.

