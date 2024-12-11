Left Menu

Cultural and Culinary Fusion: Radisson Resort Phan Thiet Welcomes India

Radisson Resort Phan Thiet successfully hosted a unique cultural exchange with India, featuring culinary competitions, musical performances, and networking events. The collaboration aimed to promote Vietnam as a prime destination for Indian tourists, strengthening the ties between the two nations while showcasing rich cultural heritages.

Radisson Resort Phan Thiet has unveiled its successful collaboration with the CD Foundation India and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. The partnership was marked by a four-day cultural exchange event that celebrated the vibrant cultural and culinary traditions of both Vietnam and India.

The highlight of the event was a grand Indian Food Competition, which saw ten talented chefs from Hyderabad showcasing their skills on September 7, 2024. The competition was judged by notable personalities, including Executive Chef Mr. Le Trung Kien of Radisson Resort, and Bollywood pop sensation Ms. Shibani Kashyap.

This collaboration, underscored by music performances and networking opportunities for VVIP delegates, aims to attract more Indian tourists to Vietnam. The Radisson Resort Phan Thiet is set to further cement this budding relationship through future initiatives, including participation in the Vietnamese Food Festival in Hyderabad.

