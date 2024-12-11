Left Menu

Olympic Legend Dawn Fraser's Courageous Recovery Journey

Former Australian swimming icon Dawn Fraser, now 87, is recovering from a broken hip and ribs after a fall. Following eye surgery, she tripped and underwent hip replacement. Recognized for her Olympic achievements, Fraser's resilience shines as she regains strength, guided by daughter Dawn-Lorraine Fraser.

Former Australian swimming great and four-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Fraser is recuperating on the Sunshine Coast, north of Brisbane, after sustaining a broken hip and four ribs in a fall.

The 87-year-old was initially feared to have internal bleeding, but is now recovering well following last week's 'scary' incident. Fraser had recently undergone eye surgery when she tripped on a newly renovated driveway, resulting in her fall.

Despite the severe injuries, she underwent full hip replacement surgery and is making progress. Her daughter, Dawn-Lorraine Fraser, noted her mother's determination, although doctors had warned them of the dangers. Fraser is celebrated for her significant contributions to Australia's sporting history, achieving eight Olympic medals and breaking 27 world records.

