Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Seeks Strength at Gurdwara

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Gurdwara Sri Bhabhor Sahib to offer prayers seeking strength to serve the state with dedication. He expressed gratitude and reinforced his commitment to Punjab's development, peace, and communal harmony, emphasizing the values of love and brotherhood taught by the great Gurus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rupnagar | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday visited Gurdwara Sri Bhabhor Sahib, where he offered prayers and sought strength to serve the state's people with humility and dedication, according to an official statement.

During his visit, Mann expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve Punjab and reiterated his commitment to fostering overall development, peace, and communal harmony in the region.

He emphasized the state government's priority to maintain the values of love, brotherhood, and harmony, as taught by the great Gurus, at all costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

